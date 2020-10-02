Otis Lloyd Morgan of Fair Play passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
He was born Feb. 6, 1939, in Camden County, in a log cabin. His parents were Lloyd and Ethel Crane Morgan.
Lloyd was a school teacher. They raised a family of six children, five daughters and one son. Otis went to schools in Preston and Urbana, attending wherever his father was teaching. He graduated from Camdenton High School in 1957.
In 1958, he moved with his family to Collins. It was there he met his future wife, Patsy Peterie. Otis enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1960. One year later, Otis and Patsy married. Otis was assigned a two-year tour in England, and the couple moved to the London area. While stationed there, a daughter, Cindy, was born.
The family moved again when Otis was assigned to Panama City, Florida. Upon returning to Kansas City, a son, Jim, was born.
Otis worked 36 years for JE Dunn Construction Co. building hospitals, office buildings and industrial facilities. He led major hospital projects in Jefferson City and Marshall, and also in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He retired in 2003 and moved to Fair Play to build a home in the country with Patsy.
He loved fishing, woodworking and being outdoors. Over the years, he helped numerous people with home repairs and projects, often without accepting payment. Otis had a strong Christian faith and prayer life. He loved his family dearly.
Otis was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Opal, Virginia and Mabel June.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patsy; a daughter, Cindy Kent, son-in-law Dan Kent; a son, Jim Morgan, daughter-in-law Kelly Morgan; five grandchildren, Sabrina Smiley, Samantha Kent, Amanda Schrader, Alyssa Morgan and Zachary Morgan; one great-granddaughter, Harper Smiley; and sisters Lynn Johnson and Rita Bennett.
Services were Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home in Osceola. Burial was in the Freeman-Holsapple Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Freeman-Holsapple Cemetery or First Baptist Church of Fair Play, in care of the funeral home at PO Box 384, Osceola MO 64776.
