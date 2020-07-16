The Polk County Health Center has tied 32 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the county back to a church gathering at Sentinel Missionary Baptist Church in Polk and Mashburn Residential Learning Center in Bolivar.
One other new case was a direct contact to another positive case, making Polk County's total number of confirmed positive cases 90 as of Thursday evening.
A news release shared Thursday, July 16, said all those who may have come into contact with the individuals while infectious are being notified and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms by the Polk County Health Center contact tracing staff.
An opportunity for testing by the health center in cooperation with a Citizens Memorial Hospital COVID-19 testing site will be provided to individuals identified as a direct contact by the center’s staff.
Mashburn Residential Learning Center “has worked in cooperation with the Polk County Health Center and the Missouri Department of Mental Health to provide testing for all clients and staff,” the release said.
The center has been closed to the public and had limited visits from healthcare providers since March, the release said.
“All parents and guardians have been notified, and those individuals who have tested positive are quarantined away from the remaining population of clients,” the release said. “The positive tested staff will remain in quarantine and monitored by the county health department where they reside, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
The health center shared the following potential community exposures in the release:
Friday, July 10
- Woods Supermarket, Bolivar, from 5 to 6 p.m. (infectious, not symptomatic, not masked)
Saturday, July 11
- Walmart and Westlake Ace Hardware, Bolivar, between 8 and 9 a.m. (infectious, not symptomatic, not masked)
- Walmart, Aldi, Woods Supermarket, Bolivar, between 10:30 a.m. and noon (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)
Monday, July 13
- C&C Farm and Home, Bolivar, from 1 to 1:15 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)
Tuesday, July 14
- Kum and Go, Bolivar, at 9:30 a.m. (infectious, symptomatic, masked)
- Walgreens, Bolivar, from 10 to 10:15 a.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)
- Walmart, Bolivar, from 4 to 4:15 a.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)
Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms, the release said. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
“As we continue to take steps to reopen our community, it is even more important for all of us to interact with our environment carefully,” the release said.
The health center reminded the community to practice hand washing and social distancing and said people should stay home if sick.
“Additionally, we encourage all residents to wear a face covering while in public areas, especially when social distancing may be difficult,” the release said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
“If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention,” the release said.
