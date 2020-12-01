Pamela J. Rawski (née Carey) born in Troy, Ohio, on Oct. 10, 1936, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
She was an accomplished woman and loved to sew, decorate and write stories for Christians. She is survived by her children; Marc and Kent Rawski, Cheryl Roberts, Cathy Myron, Karen Mabe and Barbara Music, along with her adopted family Teresa Contreras, Marcie Ridings and Damian Rawski and one daughter Cindy Luckey (deceased). Pamela raised four grandchildren, Andrew Demeritt, Sherri Demerit Goode, Christina Hurd and Joseph Rawski (adopted). In all, she and Eugene Rawski have over 20 grandchildren and over 20 great-grandchildren to pass on her legacy.
The family will have a private memorial on Sunday, Dec. 13, and additional information will be updated on Facebook (Cathy Myron).
