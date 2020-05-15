All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
It was one of the most heartbreaking things Sheila Samek said she’s ever experienced as a dairy farmer.
On Sunday, April 5, Samek’s farm dumped a load of milk — fresh from their cows — down a drain.
The order to dump came from the Dairy Farmers of America, the intermediary organization that purchases milk from farmers and sells it to companies like Hiland and Kraft.
With processing plants shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prices low due to an abundance of supply, Samek said the farm was presented with no other choice.
“They say everybody is taking turns around this area,” Samek said Friday, April 17. “We’d been scheduled to dump it twice, but they actually called and canceled our second time. Our cows produce a lot of milk. Everybody’s cows produce a lot of milk. So we have a lot of milk. That drops the price. Then, if you don’t have anywhere to go with it, they just say, OK, dump it down the drain.”
This month, Samek said the sacrifice was part of a difficult stretch of weeks for dairy farmers, but that she feels, with schools reopening for summer school and restaurants resuming business, things are looking up.
“It’s hard, but we’re strong,” she said.
Kristen Coady, DFA’s vice president of corporate communications, confirmed in an April statement the organization initially had to ask some farms to dispose of milk.
“Due to the excess milk and plants already operating at capacity, there is more milk right now than space available in processing plants,” she said. “This, in combination with the perishable nature of our product, has resulted in a need to dispose of raw milk on farms, in some circumstances. We continue to work with our customers to explore additional options to retain as much value from our farm families’ milk as possible and to exhaust all possible avenues to find a home for their milk.”
Chris Chinn, Missouri’s director of agriculture, explained dairy farmers’ struggle, along with the situation many in agriculture are currently facing due the pandemic.
Two of the most critical markets for fluid milk and dairy products were immediately impacted as COVID-19 spread to Missouri, Chinn said in an April 6 public letter to grocery retailers.
“Schools across the state were closed within weeks of our first positive case, and restaurants dramatically decreased their dine-in services,” Chinn said. “This was all done in an effort to practice social distancing and protect our communities. At the same time, grocery store demand rose sharply. In an effort to protect customers, some grocery retailers limited the amount of milk each consumer could purchase.”
According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the state’s dairy industry contributes $2 billion to the state’s gross domestic product, supporting family farmers and more than 23,000 jobs.
“It is important we all do our part to ensure our Missouri dairymen and dairywomen thrive,” Chinn said. “Milk processors and distributors have successfully diverted the milk supply from schools and restaurants to grocery stores. The milk processors in Missouri are delivering 100% of the orders being placed right now, and they are ready to fill even more.”
Samek said, despite the industry’s issues, the family farm is OK. Her son and daughter, Garrett and Ellie, helped out on the farm between online classes.
“They bottle feed the calves three days a week between Zoom classes,” she said.
In talking with other farmers, she said all have been stunned by the effects of the pandemic.
“Nobody’s had anything like this happen before in their lifetime,” she said. “But, it's what it is. It’s what we have to do to survive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.