An employee at Bolivar's Parkview Health Care Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release from Citizens Memorial Hospital, the employee has not worked since Saturday, Aug. 1, “when she developed symptoms and a fever mid-shift Aug. 1 and went home,” the release said.
The employee was tested for coronavirus Tuesday, Aug. 4, and received test results Wednesday, Aug. 5, the release said. Parkview administration has contacted residents, family members and employees of the potential exposure.
“The facility and CMH Foundation are working closely with the Polk County Health Department, Citizens Memorial Hospital infection prevention specialists and Department of Health and Senior Services — Long-Term Care Division to rapidly contain any possible exposures,” the release said. “The employee is at home in quarantine and is being monitored by the Polk County Health Department.”
The release said Parkview has 70 residents and 108 employees.
“All residents and employees will be tested Monday, Aug. 10, and closely monitored for symptoms,” the release said. “The facility has canceled group activities and discontinued communal dining with residents being served their meals in their rooms.”
Parkview staff encourage family members and friends to stay connected to residents during this time and use technology and alternative communication methods like Skype, FaceTime, phone calls and email.
According to the release, CMH Foundation operates six long-term care facilities in Ash Grove, Bolivar, Buffalo, El Dorado Springs and Stockton, and one residential care center in Bolivar.
Parkview is a skilled nursing facility in Bolivar and is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, Bolivar.
“CMH Foundation facilities follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” the release said.
Employees are screened each shift for COVID-19 symptoms, have their temperatures taken before being allowed to work and must wear masks, eye protection and other personal protective equipment during their shifts, the release said. Employees who test positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 do not return to work until they are recovered and receive clearance.
Staff take additional preventative measures, including practicing extensive hand washing, practicing social distancing, disinfecting and restricting in-person visitations, the release said.
"We are thankful for the support of the entire CMH system and our staff teamwork," Tim Francka, CMH administrative director of long-term care, said in the release. "We will continue to be diligent in all of our infection prevention efforts."
Parkview Health Care Facility has 70 residents and 108 employees. All residents and employees will be tested Monday, Aug. 10, and closely monitored for symptoms. The facility has canceled group activities and discontinued communal dining with residents being served their meals in their rooms.
Parkview encourages family members and friends to stay connected to residents during this time and use technology and alternative communication methods including Skype, FaceTime, phone calls and email.
The release said CMH and CMH Foundation encourage safe behaviors and encourage local residents to follow CDC recommendations, including using face coverings, practicing hand hygiene, distancing socially, limiting travel and staying home when sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.