Parson extends phase one of state’s recovery plan

As Missouri communities continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Mike Parson has announced plans to extend phase one of the state’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan an extra two weeks.
According to a news release, Parson extended phase one from Sunday, May 31, through Monday, June 15, in his COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, May 28.
Some communities are farther along than others in the recovery process, the release said.
“Extending phase one will give communities more time to prepare and align efforts as the state continues working toward phase two,” the release said.
Polk County moved into the second step of phase two of its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan on Thursday, May 21.
To date, the county has had two confirmed cases of the virus.
As of Thursday, May 28, Citizens Memorial Hospital had tested 631 residents for COVID-19 with 553 negative results and 76 results pending, per a health center Facebook post.
According to the state COVID-19 dashboard Thursday night, Missouri has had 12,673 confirmed cases of the virus with 707 deaths.
On the state level, Parson said he is “very pleased at how well phase one has gone so far.”
“Businesses, communities and Missourians across the state have done a great job of implementing health and safety measures, and we continue to be encouraged by data across the state,” he said.
The release said the state’s recovery plan “is intended to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while helping Missouri recover economically.”
The plan rests on the following four essential pillars, the release said:
Expand testing capacity and volume in the state;
Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains;
Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity;
Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data.
Extending phase one another two weeks “aligns with Gov. Parson’s other executive orders, as well as the state of emergency in Missouri,” the release said.
“I want to assure you that our efforts are showing positive results, and we are still in a good place with all four of our recovery pillars ...,” Parson said. “We are extending phase one, not because Missouri has taken a step back, but because we want to make sure we are fully prepared for phase two.”
During phase one of the state’s plan, people may engage in economic and social activities but must adhere to social distancing requirements, including maintaining 6 feet of space between individuals in most cases.
The release said there are currently no limitations on social gatherings, as long as necessary precautions are taken and 6 feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and families.
Also, all businesses can be open provided they follow social distancing guidelines set forth in the order, the release said.
“Local officials will still have the authority to put further rules, regulations or ordinances in place so long as they are not inconsistent with the statewide order,” the release said.
According to the release, the state continues to make progress with its COVID-19 testing plan, exceeding both its sentinel and community sampling testing goals over seven days.
“For sentinel testing, 6,466 tests were planned from May 20 through May 27, and 8,127 tests were conducted,” the release said. “For community sampling, 2,250 tests were planned, and 2,971 were conducted.”
The release said the state nearly reached its goal for box-in testing, completing around 4,539 tests out of a planned 4,670.
For updates on COVID-19 cases, testing, deaths and hospitalizations in Missouri, find the state’s interactive dashboard online at health.mo.gov/dashboard. More information on COVID-19 is available on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website at health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus.
