Parson: Keep staying at home, Missouri

Missourians will remain under a stay-at-home order for an additional nine days, following Gov. Mike Parson’s announcement he has extended the statewide directive aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his Thursday, April 16, virtual briefing, the governor said the “Stay Home Missouri” order will remain in effect through Sunday, May 3.
In prepared remarks, Parson said he is “cautiously optimistic” the state may be seeing “very early signs” the spread of the infection is “beginning to slow” in the state.
“While we never want to see these numbers rise, the numbers were projected to be much worse in Missouri had we not taken fast and decisive action to implement social distancing,” Parson added.
He said the extension of the order will allow the state to “prepare to reopen the economy and get Missourians back to work.”
“With the safety of Missourians at its core, our approach will be deliberate and data-driven,” he said.
He said the approach, which is known as the “Show-Me Strong” recovery plan, will have two initial phases — a focus on protecting health care workers, first responders and other direct care workers and attention to strategically reopening businesses, “supported by testing data and insights from employers and employees.”
The recovery plan will include “rapidly” expanding testing capacity and expanding reserves of personal protective equipment. It will also focus on continuing to monitor and potentially expanding hospital and health care system capacity if necessary.
Parson also said the state will need to improve its ability to predict potential outbreaks.
“Missouri is incredibly diverse, and our reopening efforts will be careful, deliberate and done in phases,” Parson added. “We must be ready for a slow but steady road to recovery with some sort of social distancing continuing even as we begin to reopen the economy.”
