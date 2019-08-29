Ready to jump in with both feet, Gov. Mike Parson’s campaign team has officially released details about an upcoming election announcement to take place in his hometown in just 10 days.
According to information shared with the BH-FP by his campaign manager Steele Shippy Thursday morning, Parson is set to make a formal campaign announcement Sunday, Sept. 8, at Bolivar High School, 1401 N. Hwy. D, Bolivar.
Doors will open at 12:45 p.m., and the event starts at 1:45 p.m.
People can RSVP for the event online at mikeparson.com. The website says seating is limited.
Earlier this month, Parson announced Shippy, who served as his office’s communications director, is slated to work as his campaign manager in a potential upcoming gubernatorial bid.
The Republican, who transitioned from the lieutenant governor’s office to the state’s top executive seat in June 2018 following the resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens, is expected to formally announce his bid at the September event.
Parson — who previously served as Polk County sheriff, 28th district state senator and 133rd district state representative — will face Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Democrat, in 2020. She formally announced her bid earlier this month.
He is also challenged by Republican state lawmaker Rep. Jim Neely of Cameron. Neely announced his bid Wednesday, Aug. 28.
