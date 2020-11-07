Parson wins governor’s race

Every time Mike Parson raised his voice Friday, Oct. 30, standing atop a temporary stage at a campaign rally at Woods Supermarket in Bolivar, a gust of wind picked up the Missouri state flag behind the governor.
Parson, who previously served as Polk County’s sheriff and is a Bolivar resident, was in his element — and at times seemingly in control of the elements — in front of a hometown crowd of supporters, including a group of Bolivar DAV members who planned to present the governor with a hat.
“Any time the flag of this state flies alongside the flag of the United States of America, it’s a good day,” Parson told the BH-FP after the rally.
The governor’s control extended to the results of the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election, where he soundly defeated Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway with 57.171% of the vote to Galloway’s 40.587%, according to unofficial results provided by the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.
Unofficially, Parson received 1,713,152 votes statewide to Galloway’s 1,216,192.
The governor’s support was even stronger in Polk County, where he won with 12,318 votes to Galloway’s 2,474, or about 82% of the vote, according to the unofficial results from the Polk County clerk’s office. That total eclipsed his 2016 earnings when he earned around 80% of the county’s vote in his successful lieutenant governor bid.
“THANK YOU MISSOURI!” the governor tweeted just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, following Galloway’s official concession.
In her speech conceding the race, Galloway, who has served as state auditor since 2015 and is Missouri’s only female and only Democratic statewide elected official, encouraged her supporters.
“Over the course of this campaign, we built a coalition of Missourians who are united around a few simple values: that we can no longer ignore science and the growing threat of COVID-19; that no one should be denied access to healthcare in this deadly pandemic; and that our children deserve to live in a Missouri that is fair and accountable to all of its citizens,” Galloway said.
Galloway also pledged to keep working. Her term as state auditor ends in January 2023.
“For the past 5 years, I have been proud to serve as your independent watchdog in Jefferson City,” Galloway said. “As state auditor, I have uncovered millions in waste, fraud and abuse and have taken on corruption at every level. It has been an honor of my life, and you can bet I'll keep demanding accountability and transparency from politicians in Jefferson City for years to come. I'm not going anywhere, Missouri.”
The result means Parson, who was elected lieutenant governor in 2016, will now serve his first full term in the state’s top office after taking over the job following the June 2018 resignation of former Gov. Eric Grietens.
The last two years have seen Parson face challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in the state.
As the BH-FP previously reported, Parson is the first Missouri governor to call Polk County home.
As lieutenant governor, he was the first statewide official to be elected out of the county since 1928, when Charles U. Becker won his third term as secretary of state.
Parson was previously the Polk County sheriff, state representative for the 128th district from 2005 to 2011 and state senator for the 28th district from 2011 to 2017.
His win Tuesday was just one part in a Republican sweep of statewide offices, which includes victories by incumbents Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.
The governor hit on his roots in his speech Friday, where he said his home, his values and the work ethic he learned both as a farmer and veteran guide his decisions in office.
“Protecting basic freedoms and fundamental values are why I go to work every day,” he told the BH-FP. “I don’t need any more titles. I don't need any more money. But I want these kids, the members of the next generation, to have the enjoyment I did growing up.”
Parson said campaigning at home meant a great deal to him.
“I always love coming home,” he said Friday. “I miss home. I miss my friends. I miss my family. I miss my grandkids. There are so many people I don’t get to see anymore, so it’s always great to come home. The people are so good to me. This is a special place.”
