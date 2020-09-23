Gov. Mike Parson and his wife, first lady Teresa Parson, have both tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, Teresa Parson was tested this morning, Wednesday, Sept. 23, “out of an abundance of caution” after she was “displaying minor symptoms.”
The release described her symptoms as “mild.”
After Teresa Parson’s positive test result, the governor was also tested “and received a positive result,” the release said. He is currently asymptomatic.
In a video shared by Parson campaign, Gov. Parson said he and the first lady are “fine.”
Parson said “we sure thought the best thing we could do was for her to get tested” when the first lady started showing symptoms.
In a video on her Facebook page, Teresa Parson said she woke up "with a few cold-like symptoms" and decided a COVID-19 test was necessary because she and the governor spend time in the public.
"I want to reassure you, I'm going to take the next few days and take care of myself," Teresa Parson said.
Parson said the couple is "taking all precautions moving forward.”
He said they would be separated and in quarantine for the time being.
As a precautionary measure, the governor's staff has also been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results, the release said.
“During this time, Gov. Parson continues to conduct and fulfill all roles of businesses of the state of Missouri from the governor's mansion without interruption,” the release said.
The release said all official and campaign events have been canceled until further notice.
In his video, Parson asked for prayers as he and the first lady move forward.
“I want to encourage everybody … to take care of yourselves, do the best you can to protect yourselves, social distancing, wear a mask, personal hygiene,” Parson said in the video.
State Auditor Nicole Gallaway, who is Parson’s opponent in the upcoming November election, released a statement following the announcement.
“I wish Gov. Parson and first lady Teresa Parson a safe and full recovery,” Galloway said. “This is a stark reminder that this virus can reach anyone, anywhere and that this pandemic is far from over. We must all continue to do our part in preventing the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing, washing hands, and wearing a mask.”
