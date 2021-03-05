Pat Stockstill, age 77, went home to be with the Lord, Monday March 1, 2021, in her home in Halfway, surrounded by her family.
Pat was born April 3, 1943, the daughter of Thomas and Pauline Pirtle. She was united in marriage to Bob Stockstill on May 8, 1964, in Springfield.
Pat lived in the same house in Halfway for 52 years. She worked at Boatmans Bank in Springfield. She and Bob purchased the old MFA building in Halfway and renamed it Stockstill Café and Arcade, which they operated from about 1984 to 1988.
Pat began fostering troubled youth through the step-down program, where she was able to positively impact 50-plus kids. She loved taking care of others, whether it was cooking, being a foster parent or helping her neighbors and friends. She loved playing bingo and fishing. She loved her family and showed it every day.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Tommy “Gene” Pirtle. She is survived by her husband, Bob Stockstill of the home; one sister, Shirley Lutrell; five children, Patty Andrews and husband Bruce of Halfway, Robby Stockstill of Halfway, Tonya Stockstill and Tony Grider of Long Lane, Brian Stockstill of Halfway, Ebony Murphy and husband Aaron of Foose, and extended family Rodney Bays of Halfway and Brittany Kessler of Joplin; 10 grandchildren, Bethany Owens, John Andrews, Drew Stockstill, Robert Stockstill, Brandon Stockstill, Bree Stockstill, Gabe Cain, Jess Cain, Spencer Murphy and Everleah Murphy; six great-grandchildren, Elijah Owens, Kaitlyn Owens, Mackenzie Owens, Natalie Owens, Hayden Stockstill, Alaina Stockstill; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Pat were Thursday, March 4, at Pleasant Hope Cemetery in Pleasant Hope. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bosom Buddies.
