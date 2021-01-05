Pat Voris, age 79, of Halfway, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in her home. She was born Aug. 3, 1941, in Springfield to John “Jack” and Irene Lair Lawyer, who preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Lendell Voris on Aug. 20, 1961, and to this union two children were born.
Pat was a retired school teacher having taught over 30 years as a high school business teacher. She then worked as a deputy clerk in the Polk County Clerk’s office for 15 years. She was a member of the MSTA, the Federation of Republican Women, and Halfway Missionary Baptist Church and served as pianist for many years. She was saved at Van Town, Oct. 25, 1959.
Pat is survived by her husband of 59 years, Lendell, of the home; her two children, Randy Voris and his wife Shae, and Rhonda Agee and husband Dale, all of Halfway; five grandchildren, Kelli Kelly and her husband Brian, Katelyn Voris and fiancée Nathanael Porter, Kody Agee, Kamryn Voris and Madison Agee, all of Halfway; an aunt, Jean Smith of Westphalia, Kansas; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Pitts Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, in the funeral home with Bro.’s DeWayne Burdette and Martin Hosiner officiating. Burial will follow at Reed Cemetery, Halfway. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be sent to: Pat Voris Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o O’Bannon Bank, 5492 Rt. H, Pleasant Hope MO 65725. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
