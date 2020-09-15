J.C. Pate and Shirley Hill Pate celebrated 50 years of marriage Thursday, Aug. 13, with family and friends.
The celebration was hosted by their children, Kimberley Moss of Kirkland, Washington, Christie Beckley of Stockton and Jonathan Pate of Stockton.
The couple also has two grandchildren.
The Pates were married Aug. 11, 1970. They are retired and intend to further celebrate the happy occasion by taking a trip out of state.
