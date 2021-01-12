Patricia Anne McPherson Williams, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Bolivar. She was born Jan. 8, 1929, to Guy and Edith McPherson in Chelsea, Oklahoma. She was the second of four children.
Pat was raised in Oklahoma and graduated high school in 1947 in Claremore. From there, she attended the Panhandle A&M College in Goodwell, Oklahoma. Her senior year, she was honored with the nationally recognized Who’s Who award. She graduated in May 1951 with a bachelor’s degree in music education.
Shortly thereafter, Pat met Ted Williams in Goodwell, Oklahoma, and they were married on March 13, 1953, by her father, Guy, who was a minister. Their son, Oren Thomas, was born the following year in 1954. They shared 58 years of marriage together.
Pat became a teacher and taught elementary and high school music education, first in Texhoma, Oklahoma, then in Amarillo, Texas, and then Pleasant Hope, and finally in the Coachella school district in California where she retired. For many years, Pat also assisted her husband, Ted, with operating The Otasco Hardware Store in Bolivar.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted; her aunts, Margaret Preston and Clara Foster; a niece Debbie McPherson; brother Norman McPherson; brother-in-law Maurice Mitchell; brother Jim McPherson; and a nephew Bill McPherson.
She is survived by her son, Oren T. Williams of Bolivar; a sister, Katherine Mitchell of Turpin, Oklahoma; sisters-in-law Jean McPherson of San Antonio, Texas, and Rudena McPherson of Muskogee, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Jamie, Stephanie and Deborah; five great-grandchildren, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at a later date in Hooker, Oklahoma. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
