Patricia Lou Harris, 71, of Ozark, Arkansas, died Saturday, Oct. 31, ,2020, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born April 8, 1949, in Springfield to Leslie and Alice Johnson Vest.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Harris of the home; three daughters, Tammy Gordy of Waverly, Kentucky, Teresa Robbins of Nixa and April Smalley-Rutherford of Collins; two sons, Tony Stauch of Nixa and Roger Williamson of New Orleans, Louisiana, and two stepchildren, Donnie Smalley of Baldwin City, Kansas, and Bobbie Cox of Kansas City, Kansas; two brothers, Robert Vest of McLouth, Kansas, and Junior Vest of Humansville; four sisters, Sue Stauch of McLouth, Kansas, Edna Mincks of Ozark, Arkansas, Carol Riple of Pittsburg and Sharon Vest Elmore; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ray and Charles Vest.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with her husband and their granddaughter, Ellie, fishing on their boat and working in her garden and yard. During the Christmas holiday, she loved baking cookies with her family and making gift boxes for others.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her niece Stacy Churning for all her love and unconditional support she has given.
Private family memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements were made under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home of Ozark.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support, 3324 South M St., Fort Smith AR 72903.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.