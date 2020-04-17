Patricia Sue McDowell, a unique individual who consistently effused the tenacity and passion of a tigress protecting her young, left us peaceably in the arms of her life-partner, Henry, just before midnight on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Patricia lived her life to the full and departed with elegance.
Services for Patricia McDowell will be announced by the Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar.
