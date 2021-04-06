Patty Ann Louis was born Aug. 4, 1986, in Warren, Pennsylvania. She was adopted by Carl and Dorthy Rosenburgh Tucker. She passed away at her home in Weaubleau on Friday, April 2, 2021.
She spent most of her life in Grand Valley, Pennsylvania. Patty graduated from Youngsville High School.
Shortly after high school, she met the love of her life, Karl Louis. They were engaged in December after she graduated. In 2017, Patty and Karl were united in marriage. The couple moved to Weaubleau in 2019.
Patty enjoyed going to concerts, traveling and shopping. She had a love for animals and loved spending time with her cats and dogs. Patty was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and enjoyed watching their games.
She was preceded in a death by a daughter, who passed at birth, Sarah Raye Louis; mother Dorthy Tucker; uncles Butch Rosenburgh, Kenneth Rosenburgh and Howard Rosenburgh; and one aunt, Jean Benefield.
Patty is survived by her husband, Karl Louis, of the home; children Karly Louis, Kieth Louis and Carson Louis; sister Holly Tucker of Weaubleau; father Carl Tucker of Warren, Pennsylvania; aunts Nancy Kerr of Grand Valley, Pennsylvania, Maxine Robinson of Waterford, Pennsylvania, Carol Hunt of Elgin, Pennsylvania, and Faith Rosenburgh of Grand Valley, Pennsylvania, along with numerous other family members and many, many friends.
Memorial services for Patty will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Osceola Community Church.
