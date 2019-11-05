Paul Buffington, 77, of Springfield passed away Nov. 2, 2019, in his home surrounded by family.
Paul was born Oct. 21, 1942, to Ira O. and Mamie Malinda Standley Buffington in Greenfield.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Libya, North Africa.
Paul was proud to have been on the 1960 Bolivar state basketball championship team.
He was a past deacon at Anchor Baptist Church, Republic.
Paul enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s games and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Myra Blount, brother David Buffington and brother-in-law Monroe Beck.
Paul is survived by his devoted wife, Karran; sons Doug (Bethany), Scott (Lori) and Jason (Jana) Buffington and two stepsons Robbie and Marty (Jennifer) Cannon; one brother, Robert (Linda) Buffington; four sisters, Kathy Miller (Fred), Malinda Beck, Michelle Cornshucker (Melvin), Jane Steelman (Loyal) and one sister-in-law Carla Buffington. He is also survived by six grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, one great-grandchild and a large and loving extended family and friends.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, with a service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Burial will follow at a later date with military honors at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. Contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at meadorsfuneralhome.com.
