Paul D. Rauch, age 65, of Bolivar passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
He was born Sept. 8, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Thomas C. and Letha Elenore Strong Rauch, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Glenrock, Wyoming, high school, the class of ’74, where he was in the honor society and participated in speech and debate.
He was united in marriage to Teresa Sikes on Feb. 29, 1980. He then graduated from Southwest Baptist University with a BA in music education.
He was a member of Berean Baptist Church, Bolivar.
Paul began teaching music to first-graders in West Plains, and then in West Helena, Arkansas. He loved teaching the children music and how to write music. He himself also loved to write music, having written over 500 songs. He also put together two books of published poetry. He learned how to write poetry in the sixth grade, and his love blossomed from there. He later was taught how to put music to his songs from his pastor’s wife. He extended his musical ministry with and during his membership at Berean Baptist Church.
Paul had to go on dialysis with kidney failure for close to 10 years before he received a kidney transplant. He began his involvement with Branson Gospel Singers Songwriters Association (BGSSA), singing, then producing the weekly half-hour program on the ALG Network and taking care of all kinds of paperwork behind the scenes. During this time, he also began driving for the Amish community, helping where he was able in whatever capacity his body would allow.
Paul is survived by his wife of 41 years, Teresa, of the home; three children, Andy Rauch and fiancee Courtney, Amy Archibald and husband Sean and Alex Rauch and wife Crystal, all of Bolivar; six grandchildren and four stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren; two brothers, Ken Rauch and wife Charlena and David Rauch, all of Bolivar; two sisters, Karen Rauch of Glenrock, Wyoming, and Ruth Rauch of Bolivar; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, in the funeral home. A celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, with Pastor Derrick Lewright officiating, in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville MD 20852, or to the Youth Building Fund, c/o Berean Baptist Church, Bolivar. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
