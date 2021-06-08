Paul Louis Weihe, 52, of Morrisville, a devoted follower of Jesus, went to be with his Lord Saturday, May 29, 2021, following a fatal heart attack. He was born June 15, 1968, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the oldest child of Carl L. and Peggy L Simmons Weihe.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Karen A. Lawson Weihe, and their children, Jacob and Laura. She was the love of his life. He is also survived by his mother, Peggy Weihe, and sisters Charlotte Underwood and Pamela Brown. He was, in the truest sense, a family man.
The funeral service was Saturday, June 5, at Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield. Paul was buried in Brighton Cemetery, Brighton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.