Paula Jean Webb passed away peacefully in her Bolivar home on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
She was born to Paul and Willa Jean Long on Aug. 25, 1938, in West Plains.
She began her education at the Bolivar Ward schools. She attended Southwest Baptist College and graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University. She received her master’s in music at West Georgia College in Carrollton, Georgia.
She married Jerry Webb on Aug. 5, 1960. Paula supported her husband, Jerry, in his call to ministry in several churches in Missouri, Louisiana, Tennessee and Georgia. She played piano for several of the churches they served and helped Jerry lead youth and senior adult ministries in several churches, as well.
Paula was an accomplished vocalist with a beautiful soprano voice. She loved singing with her husband and family, with her church choirs and also as a member of the Georgia Baptist Jubalheirs. She also was a public school music teacher and taught private voice and piano lessons.
Paula was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and family and loved spending time with them eating meals, playing games, singing hymns and songs, and watching favorite movies and musicals. She especially loved her role as Nana.
She had a vibrant personality and always made people around her laugh, often by breaking out in song just because it would pop up in her head in the middle of a conversation. She loved to travel to see new places and share adventures with her family and friends, and many she just met.
Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry W. Webb; her father, Paul Long, and her mother, Willa Jean Long.
She is survived by her brothers, Charles and Tim Long; her sister, Linda Gothard; her children Pamela Webb, Rhonda Lewandowski and husband Mark, Rick Webb and wife Jennifer, and Jay Webb and wife Katherine. Her grandchildren are Daniel Lewandowski and wife Nao, Sarah Lewandowski, Rebecca Lewandowski, Philip Lewandowski, Emma Jay, Elliott Jay, Apple Jane Jay, Agatha Webb, Mariah Duff, Andrew Duff, Elijah Webb Duff and Autumn Cantrell and husband Tyler.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at First Baptist Bolivar, with a visitation from 10 to 11. A short graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Springfield. Friends and family may call at their own convenience from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, in an effort to maintain social distancing.
Donations for local missions at First Baptist Bolivar will be accepted in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.