All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Plans are underway for a phased reopening of the Polk County Library.
The library’s board of trustees met Tuesday, April 21, to discuss how to re-open the library without endangering patrons or staff, according to a library news release.
Colleen Knight, library director, presented a plan on a phased reopening that the board voted to approve, according to the release.
Phase 1: After the state’s stay-at-home order, which is set to expire Sunday, May 3, is lifted, the library will bring back its staff. That first week, staff will be making the changes necessary to ensure safety and allow for return of services but will not be open to the public.
Phase 2: Tentatively beginning Monday, May 11, the library will re-open to the public with limited services. Social distancing will be enforced, and library locations will be limiting the amount of patrons inside the buildings at one time. All library books, DVDs and other materials may be returned only through the outside book drops. Return items will be quarantined for a minimum of 24 hours, the latest CDC guidelines for library materials. Library surfaces will be sanitized regularly.
All inside programs and meeting room use have been discontinued during this phase.
The release said the library still plans to offer a summer reading program.
“However, it will be an online program featuring performances and programs via Facebook and Zoom,” the release said.
The library has also purchased an app that will allow patrons to track reading and earn badges and prizes.
Other ideas and programs, such as Monday Night at the Drive-In and take home activity kits, are in the works, the release said, and more information about the summer program will be released later.
During Phase 2, the library will not have Missouri Evergreen Resource Sharing available.
“That service is expected to return when most of the libraries in the state have reopened,” the release added. “However, material ordering has continued during the closure so there will be new books and DVDs available. The Library will also continue increased digital resource limits and waive late fees during Phase 2.”
The release said a third phase will see the return of some smaller programs and loosening restrictions on the number of people in building, and a fourth phase will see the resumption of normal operations.
“We cannot predict how long it will be until normal operations resume,” Knight said in the release. “We never dreamed that we would remain closed for seven long weeks. Please be assured that library staff is taking many other precautions for your health and safety, but we welcome you back to the library. We have really missed you!”
Have reopening or updated meeting plans? Send them to news@bolivarmonews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.