Perla Marlene Gustke of Buffalo passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. Marlene was born March 19, 1938.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, and her two sons, Arthur Paul and John Weldon.
She is survived by one daughter, Cindy, and one sister, Lois Warren.
Visitation for Perla will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Butler Funeral Home.
Services will follow at 2 at the funeral home, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.
