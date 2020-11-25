Peter “Pete” Sheldon Barnes, 78, of Odessa, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty. Pete was born on Oct. 14, 1942, in Manila, Philippines, to George Sheldon and Dorothy (Haley) Barnes.
After graduating from East High School in Kansas City, he attended Metropolitan Junior College in Warrensburg. On Sept. 3, 1962, Pete was united in marriage to Roberta “Bobbie” Sue Drury in Olathe, Kansas.
On Sept. 12, 1966, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving until honorably discharged on Aug. 26, 1968.
Pete worked as a drafting engineer for over 15 years and a GE parts specialist for 12 years. He was a member of Mensa, the High IQ Society. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Pete enjoyed restoring vehicles, gardening, music, radio control aircraft, tinkering around, and was an avid Kansas City sports fan.
Survivors include his wife of over 58 years, Bobbie; a daughter, Christie Lee Brown of Odessa; a son, Andrew Sheldon Barnes and wife, Claudia, of Jefferson City; a brother, Tom Barnes of Arkansas; two sisters, Georgia Payne of Bolivar, and Carole Collins of Cameron; three grandchildren, Haley Jowett and husband, Chris, Paul Sheldon Barnes, and Morgan Banks and husband, Josh; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Sawyer and Sutton Jowett, Eli Sheldon Barnes, and River and Rocky Banks; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Gervais Payne.
The family will host an inurnment at the Payne Cemetery in Polk at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Prairie Chapter DAR c/o Kathleen Mais, 2824 SE Bingham Circle, Lee's Summit MO, 64063, please include “Pete Barnes Donation” on the memo section of check. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memories of Pete and condolences for his family may be left at LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook page.
