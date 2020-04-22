Pets in the pandemic

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Denni McColm knows this is a tricky time for animal shelters.
The Polk County Humane Society board treasurer said the organization has seen a decrease in donations and adoptions in recent weeks, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, at the same time, she said social distancing guidelines and Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order can mean a great opportunity for potential pet parents or fosters.
“They’re home more than usual and could be with that new pet more than usual,” she said, “and this is a great chance for a few of our pets that just need to get over the hump with a family or home.”
The shelter has few dogs like that, she said — pups that never socialized with humans when younger and now need help before becoming adoptable.
“We’ve had a few people stepping up to do that, and it’s been awesome,” she said.
It’s also revealed a unique trend in adoptions, she said, with the shelter receiving requests for cats from individuals in far away big cities.
“We’re thinking it’s because shelters in some of the big cities have shut down, so we’re getting applications from Seattle and Boston, Massachusetts,” she said. “We were like, ‘Uh, I don’t think we have a way to get that kitten there.’”
While animal requests have fluctuated due to the pandemic, McColm said the shelter’s volunteer ranks have been reduced.
An American Association of Retired Persons program that coordinated some volunteers has been temporarily suspended out of safety concerns for those volunteers, whom the Centers for Disease Control has deemed more at risk of adverse effects from the virus, she said.
Some other older volunteers have also been asked to stay home to limit their potential exposure, she said.
The shelter has now split its staff into two shifts to limit exposure, she added.
“We’re alternating, so if someone gets sick we have a backup crew,” she said.
The shelter actually had a similar scare, with one of its staff recently falling ill but testing negative for the virus, she said.
The changes have meant a number of open opportunities for volunteers, she said, with mowing, painting and staining work available.
“We’ve had to limit traffic inside, but there are opportunities outside,” she said. “We always love to have people take dogs for a walk.”
To make things safer for those who are interested in taking home an animal, she said, the shelter has made the application process completely available online at polkcountyhumanesociety.org.
Donations, which are needed, can also be made through the website, she said.
Prospective pet parents can then visit the humane society, where McColm said the shelter has set up a fenced play area using donated supplies.
“That’s a spot where people can meet and greet with a dog,” she said. “We actually had a similar idea from someone who wanted to adopt a cat but didn’t want to mill around inside, so we’re hoping to set one up.”
McColm said the schematics for the new cat patio were donated. The finished product will be about 8 feet by 10 feet and have wire mesh walls with a roof.
“This is a way for people to view cats without coming inside, but it’s also going to be great for cat enrichment, too,” she said.
