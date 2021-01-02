The BH-FP is excited to announce the winner of our 2020 Picturing Polk County photo of the year contest, Mike Kootz. Congratulations, Mike!
He captured this photo of Annallin Griswold spreading holiday cheer during Bolivar’s Christmas parade last month.
The picture, which was featured as December’s photo of the month, received nearly 70 percent of the total votes to become our top photo of the year.
Thanks to everyone who joined in this year’s contest! We’ve enjoyed seeing our county from your point-of-view.
