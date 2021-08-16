A man was hurt when the experimental aircraft he was flying at the Bolivar airport crashed Monday morning, Aug. 16.
Kerrick Tweedy with the Bolivar Municipal Airport said a man in his late-70s to early-80s crashed a single-seat ultralight airplane at around 10:15 a.m. He did not identify the man.
Tweedy said the pilot “complained of back pain” but was able to get out of the crashed aircraft on his own.
The man was transported from the scene to a Springfield area hospital via a Cox AirCare helicopter, he said.
Tweedy said the cause of the crash is unknown.
“Shortly after takeoff, he reversed course from a southerly direction to a northerly direction and landed rough in a hayfield on the east side of the airport property,” Tweedy said.
The plane was heavily damaged, he said.
“It is really light weight, so it was simply lifted onto a trailer by hand and removed from the site,” Tweedy said.
Tweedy said the experimental aircraft was operating under FAA Part 103 regulations. Pilots do not need a license to operate this type of aircraft under that regulation, he said.
“Since it was a single-seat ultralight, neither the Federal Aviation Administration nor the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the accident,” Tweedy said.
He said the Bolivar Police Department, Bolivar City Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Citizens Memorial Hospital Emergency Services responded to the scene.
