After declaring a state of emergency Friday, March 13, city leaders in Pleasant Hope have closed the doors to city hall to help protect the community and city staff in the midst of the new coronavirus outbreak.
Emergency Management Director Rick Davis said city hall’s lobby will remain closed to the public “for the time being.”
He said residents can drop utility payments at O’Bannon Bank, located on Rt. H south of Mo. 215. Davis said people can also mail payments to city hall.
Davis said the precautions are set to protect the overall community.
“We have to look at two months down the road, four months down the road,” Davis said. “We’ve got to take precautions, just like the big cities do.”
He said the city has plans in place to deal with emergency situations.
“We’re prepared for it,” Davis said. “We’re set up for it as a city. It’s a waiting game now. Prepare for the worst and hope it doesn’t come to that.”
The emergency management director said he doesn’t anticipate disruption to services, like water and sewer.
While city leaders navigate uncharted waters, Davis said he approaches the situation much like he did the ice storm in January 2007.
“Just keeping people safe, that’s what you’re trying to do,” he said.
While Polk County has yet to have a confirmed coronavirus case, Davis said it’s important for people to take steps to protect themselves.
For instance, to help with social distancing, he said the annual Bank of Sullivan Easter egg hunt set for later this month, is canceled.
He said it’s also important to take safety steps in doing everyday tasks, like pumping gas.
“Wash hands often,” Davis said. “If you’re getting gas, wipe down the handles on the gas nozzle and the pin pad with a disinfectant wipe.”
Davis said the city is working together with other groups in Polk County, like the commission, the health department and other municipalities, to help protect the community.
“Polk County has to work together as a team to get through this,” Davis said.
He said the decision to declare a state of emergency is largely a financial one.
“After you declare yourself in a state of emergency, you can get funding, equipment, help from the state,” he said.
