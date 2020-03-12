Pleasant Hope schools were placed on “precautionary” lockdown Thursday morning, March 12, after receiving a warning from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office that someone suspected of a violent crime in Webster County had a connection to the area.
PHHS principal Brent Offerdahl said the district hadn’t received much information from authorities, other than instructions to lock down.
“We don’t have anything other than what Polk County told us,” Offerdahl said. “This was a precautionary measure.”
The decision affected the elementary, middle and high schools, which already take several safety precautions, Offerdahl said.
“Our doors are locked 24 hours a day anyways,” he said.
As of 11:45 a.m., Offerdahl said the district was “in the process” of lifting the lockdown.
The school district posted a message for parents on its PHR6 Pirates App Thursday morning.
“Pleasant Hope R-6 Schools went into a precautionary lockdown today at 10:47 a.m. as a result of a potential situation in the area,” the message said. “All students are safe and secure at this time and we will post updates as we obtain information from local authorities.”
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said the call to secure the school’s buildings came after a shooting in Webster County early this morning.
Morrison said the suspect connected to the shooting has ties to the Pleasant Hope area.
But, as of around noon Thursday, he said the man had not been spotted in the area. Instead, law enforcement and the school district were operating out of an abundance of caution.
Deputies will continue to monitor the area, Morrison said.
This is a developing news story. The BH-FP will provide more information if it becomes available.
