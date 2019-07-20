A Polk County woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash east of Pleasant Hope Saturday morning, July 20.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Randa K. Brakebill, 30, of Pleasant Hope was eastbound on Mo. 215, one mile east of Pleasant Hope, in a 1988 Ford F-150 truck at around 8:50 a.m.
The report said she traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a fence and a tree.
Brakebill, who the report said was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
The Ford was totaled and towed from the scene by J&E Towing, Pleasant Hope, the report said.
The wreck was investigated by MSgt. K.L. Mills.
