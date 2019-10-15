The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is again searching for a missing Bolivar man who was the focus of a multi-state search in early October.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, PCSO has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Roy Adam Albin, 70, who’s been missing from his home in the 2200 block of East Aldrich Road, Bolivar, since around 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
The release said Albin is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has thinning gray hair and blue eyes. Albin also has a gray beard, the release said.
He was last seen wearing a ball cap, sunglasses, a western denim snap button shirt, black nylon jacket with an orange liner, dark gray sweat pants and camouflage house slippers.
Albin was driving a red 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Missouri license plate 6CW-525. The truck has damage on its rear right side, the release said.
The release said Albin, who suffers from depression, high blood pressure, heart trouble and narrowing of the vascular veins in his brain, may become confused."
Last week, Albin was found walking in a field in Bokoshe, Oklahoma, after he went missing from his home Wednesday, Oct. 2.
According to previous coverage, Albin became depressed after learning of his deteriorating health condition and left his residence when his wife left for a few hours, the release said.
His vehicle was located and towed in Bokoshe, Oklahoma, on Sunday, Oct. 6, but Albin was not located until Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said his department again issued the Endangered Silver Advisory after Albin’s family reported him missing.
Anyone with information related to Albin should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 777-3911.
