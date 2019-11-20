UPDATE: As of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Holman has been located safe at home.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office has issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing Polk County man.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, law enforcement is searching for Herman A. Holman, 78, who's been missing from the 3300 block of South Springfield Avenue since around noon Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Holman, who has dementia, is 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown and gray hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans, the release said.
The release said Holman dropped off his wife at an appointment in Bolivar and left without his phone.
He was driving a red 2016 Ford F150 with Missouri license plate 2CW140. He left in an unknown direction of travel.
Anyone seeing Holman or his vehicle, or with information related to him, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 777-3911.
