A Polk County man has died following a motorcycle wreck east of Cliquot Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Michael T. Seybold, 56, of Halfway was eastbound on 385th Road, 1 mile east of Cliquot, on a 2014 Honda Fury at around 2:12 p.m.
The report said he skidded off a 90-degree curve, causing the motorcycle to overturn and eject him.
Seybold, who the report said was wearing a helmet, was transported by air ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
Seybold was later pronounced dead at around 5:06 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, by Dr. Odehnal at Cox South Hospital, according to the report.
The report said next of kin had been notified.
The incident is MSHP Troop D’s 77th fatality in 2019, the report noted.
The Honda had extensive damage and was towed from the scene by B&B Wrecker Towing, the report said.
The wreck was investigated by Cpl. S. W. Long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.