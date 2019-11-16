The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Bolivar man missing since Friday night.
According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the sheriff's office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for John David Hacker, 39.
Hacker is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds, the release said. He has brown hair, green eyes and a beard.
The release said he was last seen wearing a black over green pullover shirt, boxer shorts and navy blue slippers with white soles. Hacker may also be wearing athletic pants and brown rimmed glasses.
At around 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Hacker left a residence in the 3000 block of South 142nd Road in Bolivar on foot and was not wearing a coat, the release said.
He has a brain injury and suffers from mental illness and depression, the release said. He is heavily medicated and is possibly hallucinating.
The release said Hacker did not take his medication with him.
Anyone who has seen Hacker or has information related to him should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 777-3911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.