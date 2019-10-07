The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching a missing Bolivar man.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, PCSO has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Roy Adam Albin, 70, who’s been missing from his home in the 2200 block of East Aldrich Road, Bolivar, since around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The release said Albin is 5’11” tall, weighs 175 pounds and has thinning gray hair and blue eyes. Albin also has a gray beard, the release said.
He was last seen wearing an NRA baseball cap, a white button-up shirt with stripes, blue jeans and boots.
Albin became depressed after learning of his deteriorating health condition and left his residence on Oct. 2 when his wife left for a few hours, the release said. His vehicle was located and towed in Bokoshe, Oklahoma, on Sunday, Oct. 6, but Albin was not located.
The release said Albin suffers from depression, high blood pressure, heart problems and narrowing of the vascular veins in his brain.
He did not take any of his medications with him, the release said.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said his department issued the Endangered Silver Advisory after Albin’s family reported him missing.
Anyone with information related to Albin should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 777-3911.
