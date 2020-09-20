The following local candidates will face off in contested races in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election. These candidates were invited to provide a photo and answer the following question: Why should voters cast their ballots for you instead of your opponent(s)? Responses were limited to 100 words, and some have been edited for length or clarity.
Al Skalicky, Democrat
Being the only candidate who is a lifelong resident of Polk County gives me the unique experience of seeing how the county has grown and changed. When constituents share their concerns or mention things said or done in the past, I remember the same things. I understand where they are coming from. Experience comes from past experiences. People want their roads maintained and bridges safe for school buses, to travel to and from work and to supply their farms and businesses. The best decisions are made from combining history with current information. That is why I am the best candidate.
Melinda Robertson, Republican
I have 25 years of experience in county government, and I am serving my 10th year as clerk to the County Commission. Working alongside the county commission on a daily basis has helped me acquire and possess the skills, knowledge and experience necessary to administer the statutory responsibilities of the Southern Commissioner, including but not limited to budgets, finances, buildings and grounds, policies, procedures, roads, bridges and all administrative duties. If elected, there would be no transitional period or disruption of services. I promise the citizens, they will receive my continued solid work ethics and dedication as Southern Commissioner.
