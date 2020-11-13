*Updated at around 2 p.m. with additional information from the Bolivar Police Department.
The Bolivar Police Department has arrested a suspect in the seeming abduction of an adult on Friday morning, Nov. 13.
According to Lt. Roger Barron, officers arrested the 41-year-old Springfield man near Mo. 13 and I-44 in north Springfield after a high-speed pursuit south on Mo. 13 from Bolivar.
He said the suspect's vehicle was stopped after Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers deployed spike strips before the suspect's vehicle made it into Springfield city limits.
"The suspect did turn onto westbound I-44 but came to a stop shortly thereafter," Barron said.
The man was arrested after a short foot pursuit, he said.
Barron said officers responded to a business in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue, Bolivar's Walmart, for a possible abduction at around 10:30 a.m.
"An adult female told employees that she was being held against her will," Barron said.
The employees then called 9-1-1 and BPD officers found the suspect's vehicle in the 1900 block of South Springfield Avenue. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled south on Mo. 13.
No injuries were reported in the potential abduction or pursuit, he said.
"The victim is being checked by EMS as a precaution," he said.
The suspect was returned to the Polk County Jail pending formal charges.
Barron said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing news story. The BH-FP will provide more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.