Protesters march on Bolivar

A group of around 30 people took to sidewalks and parking lots in Bolivar tonight to protest following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer on Monday, May 25, and subsequent protests and riots around the nation.
The protesters gathered at around 6 p.m.
According to a reporter on scene, one group included several local people who walked north on South Springfield Avenue from Walmart to the area of Southwest Electric Cooperative and then returned to the store.
The group ended their protest with a prayer.
The event remained peaceful as they moved along sidewalks and ditches, staying out of roadways. Bolivar police officers blocked crossroads as the group walked.
Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb said officers engaged with the protesters, who shared popsicles and took photos with law enforcement.
“This is what community policing is all about,” Webb said. “Why do you have to get out tanks and SWAT gear? Why can’t you just talk with people and communicate about the things that matter?”
Another group continued to protest in place near Bolivar’s Walmart in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
By 8 p.m., a second wave of protesters gathered in the area, Webb said. So far, the situation remained peaceful.
Earlier today, Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick said the city supports the first amendment right to gather and peacefully protest.
“We understand people’s property rights, as well,” he said. “We want to make sure every person is respected equally.”
He said law enforcement would work to contain any protests leading to property damage.
Webb said his department notified other law enforcement in the area in case his team needed help.
There was an increased emergency response presence in the area, with three police vehicles and the Polk County Central Dispatch mobile unit parked near Westlake Ace Hardware.
“We are happy to allow people to do what’s their right and to show their passion for this issue,” Warwick said. “Bringing awareness to whatever injustices might be, we think that’s a cause that’s worth fighting for.”
Webb echoed Warwick’s thoughts.
“Part of our mission statement is, yes, we will protect the citizens of Bolivar,” Webb said. “The second part is that we will protect individual freedoms and liberties. We aren’t here to step on personal freedoms. We are here to ensure people’s rights, not take them away.”
One protester on scene told a BH-FP reporter the group plans to hold similar protests throughout the week.
David Talley and Linda Simmons contributed to this report.
