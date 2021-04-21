When a family loses a child, it can be difficult to know what to say.
But, silent auctions don’t require spoken words.
Cash Cable, a Bolivar High School freshman from Halfway, died earlier this month in a drowning incident, leaving behind a family and multiple communities grieving.
A fundraiser benefiting Cable’s family is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Halfway sports fields. The event will feature silent and spoken auctions and ice cream and cookies.
Organizer Toni Farmer, who owns the Vintage Depot in Halfway, said the event is the community’s way of embracing the family.
“There’s nothing you can say in a situation like this,” she said. “But I know funeral costs, and they're not cheap. This small town of Halfway definitely loves this family.”
Donations and volunteers have come from all around Polk and Dallas counties, she said.
Farmer said numerous volunteers have given their time to put the event together.
A Facebook group, Cash Cable Family Fundraiser, has been set up to coordinate donations and preview auction items.
Ordering information for caps and shirts bearing Cable’s name and football number has also been posted to the group.
Jennifer Carr with the Bolivar Athletic Booster Club said the gear was designed by Cable’s friends JW Hancock, Tate Mashburn, Christian Jenkins and Drake Durham and printed by Creator Designs in Bolivar with help from owners Dwain and Trina Banner.
“That's very, very important to those boys to do that for Cash,” Carr said. “They took all of the initiative. ... I think they've raised several thousand dollars just in a week from the orders. They're so proud to do it.”
Carr said orders can be placed this week and will be available for pickup after the auction.
The Facebook group also details other items available for purchase at the auction, from a saddle and fishing gear to homemade meals and 10 hours of skid steer work.
Farmer said she recently took a donation of a 750-pound creep feeder valued at $715. In total, she said more than $30,000 in items will be auctioned.
Crawford Auction Services agreed to run the auction for free, she said.
“Donations just keep coming in,” she said. “Everyone wants to do what they can to help.”
The final thing the event needs are bidders, she said.
“We need people to show up,” she said. “We need them to show up and bring the money. Be ready to buy. We’re not just raising money. It’s also a tribute. This small town needs closure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.