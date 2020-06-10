Public exposures noted in fourth case

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
The Polk County Health Center confirmed its fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Polk County on Sunday, June 7, noting the person had two instances of public exposure.
The patient, a Polk County resident, is currently at home in isolation, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.
“During the PCHC investigation of our fourth case, it has been determined that public notification of the activities around this case is warranted,” the release said.
The person visited Bolivar’s Walmart between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30.
“The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time,” the release said.
Then, the person was in the Kum & Go gas station on South Springfield Avenue near Walmart between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday, June 5.
The release said the person “was symptomatic and was not masked” at that time.
“Anyone who was at the above locations at the time of potential exposure is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms,” the release said.
The release said there is no need for people to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Those who had direct contact with the person while infectious have been contacted by the health center, the release said. They will “be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms by the Polk County Health Center epidemiology team.”
“The case is a result of domestic travel,” the release said.
According to the health center’s Facebook page, 772 people had been tested for COVID-19 at Citizens Memorial Hospital, with 679 negative results, as of Monday, June 8.
Results were pending for 89 tests.
Two of the county’s four cases have recovered, the post said.
A previous fourth case included on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services dashboard last week was a reporting error, said Carol Bookhout, community educator with the Polk County Health Center.
Bookhout offered perspective on the county’s newest case.
She said Polk County “continues to move forward in recovery.”
“As we begin to interact with our environment more often, travel to other counties and states and spend time with family and friends, we expect to see more positive test results,” she said.
Bookhout said the health center’s partners and county leaders “have worked diligently to prepare for the recovery period.”
“The citizens of Polk County can be confident that we are fully prepared and ready for each positive case,” she said. “We appreciate the cooperation from citizens and business owners as we investigate cases and take steps to identify exposures and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
CMH admits first COVID-19 patient
CMH accepted its first COVID-19 positive hospital patient over the weekend, according to a news release from the hospital.
The release said the patient, who is not a Polk County resident, was in quarantine at home being monitored by their local health department.
The patient was transported to the hospital by ambulance and admitted on Saturday, June 6, the release said.
Proper safety precautions were taken in the emergency department, the release said, and the patient is now being cared for in an isolated negative pressure room at the hospital. The negative pressure allows air to flow into the isolated room but not escape, preventing contaminated air from spreading in the hospital.
“The patient is receiving exceptional care, and our medical staff and employees are taking all safety precautions to protect our employees and other patients,” Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and CMH Foundation, said in the release.
Fulbright said hospital staff will "remain prepared and are following all safety protocols to continue to care for our patients and keep everyone safe.”
In early April, CMH announced an employee, who lives in Cedar County, had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a previous CMH news release, the employee tested received a positive test result on Saturday, March 28.
Tamera Heitz-Peek, director of marketing with CMH, said no other employees had contracted COVID-19 as of Monday evening.
As the hospital moves forward, Heitz-Peek said the hospital has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for staff. She said the hospital’s universal masking policy, implemented a month ago and requiring all employees to wear masks while at work, has been successful.
Heitz-Peek also said the hospital does not have concerns about its supply of ventilators.
CMH is in Bolivar and serves Benton, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, northern Greene, Polk and St. Clair counties, the release said.
