CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Richard G. Henja, born 1977, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court June 10.
Thomas Venacio Salas, born 1954, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court June 17.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Peter S. Sauer vs. Director of Revenue; drivers license revocation review.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Cheyenne R. Witzke; breach of contract.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Donna Rose McGuire, Republic; speeding; $156; speeding; $71.
Elizabeth Ann Newsham, Ellisville; speeding; $101.
Kody Ray Rose, Polk; defective equipment; $78.
Brenda Larue Sims, Springfield; defective equipment; $54.
Debbie Lajan Small, Grandview; defective equipment; $148.
Jose Alexander Tartaglia, Fair Play; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
Sharon C. Bryant, Long Lane; defective equipment; $278.
Ashley Nicole Warden, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Byron W. Whetstone, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Talon Dakota Jacob Williams, Ozark; driving without a valid license; $81; possession of plates belonging to another person; $51; failure to display plates; $51; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Shelenhamer Construction LLC to Pinecone Development LLC; LT 14 Stonebridge Estates Phase 3 12-33-23 PB9/44.
Snodgrass, Lori to Gates, Bethany W.; LT 3 Fairplay Subdivision 11-33-23 PB6/61.
Duba, John D. and Duba, Bethany to Parnell, Georgina; LT 46 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93.
Roberts, Ryan D. and Roberts, Amanda M. to Loertcher, Allen B. and Loertcher, Starla F.; STR 30-35-21 /Ne/Nw FF South 10 Acres Of Nenw Less East 15 Acres.
Sawyer, Michael R. Trust and Sawyer, Lori D. Trust to Blair, Mary; LT 3 Pleasant Acres Estates 5-33-23 PB6/16 FF North 1/2 Of East ½.
Stacy, Curtis D. and Stacy, Neoma E. to Butler, Cathy; STR 7-35-23 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner STR 7-35-23 /Se/Se FF Beg At Se Corner STR 7-35-23 //Se FF Beg 45 1/3 Rods South + 360' West Of Ne Corner.
Eastwood, Wanda Lou to Eastwood, Mark L.; STR 9-31-21 /Se/Se AC 17 FF 17 Acres Off South End STR 9-31-21 /Se/Se FF Beg At Intersection Of East Line+ North Row Hwy AB.
Rehm, Kelly D. and Rehm, Dallion J. to Simmons, Christopher Marc and Simmons, Ashley; LT 6 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131.
Gaddis, Michael Scott and Gaddis, Marjorie to Gaddis, Jacob Kyle; STR 5-33-24 /Ne/Ne FF Beg 30' South + 150.5' East Of Se Corner Of Lot 1 Southern Hills LT 1 Southern Hills 5-33-24 PB 1/63 FF Beg 30' South + 150.5' East Of Se Corner Of Lot 1 Southern Hills.
Cockrum, Sharon Kay to Mallard, David; LT 55 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 56 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich 34-33-24 PB1/60.
Weaver, Bobbie K. to Williams, Curtis and Williams, Amanda K.; STR 24-32-21 Sw/Nw/Se FF Lying South + East Of County Roads.
Pitts, Mike Trustee and Pitts, Teresa Trustee and Progressive Trust to Mincks, Garley and Gunnels, Brenda; LT 13 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 14 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9.
Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa to Mincks, Garley and Gunnels, Brenda; LT 9 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB 2/9 Lt 10 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 11 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 12 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9.
Lawson, Stephanie A. Trust to Evans, Aaron and Evans, Julie; STR 23-34-23 E/E/Se.
Prater, Benny David Trust and Prater, Rebecca Ruth Trust to Pesaniello, Peter J. and Pesaniello, Karen D.; STR 35-32-21 /Nw/Sw FF East 660' Less North 660'.
Cox, Joseph C. and Cox, Donna L. to Fastnacht, John; LT 1 Cox Subdivision PB7/13. Marcum, Kevin and Marcum, Lesa to Spies, Greg; STR 24-32-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Hostetler, Donald and Hostetler, Rosita F. to Hostetler, Donald and Hostetler, Rosita F.; STR 35-33-21 /Sw/Sw.
Hortsman, Michael to Boyne, Daniel and Boyne, Tammy; STR 29-34-23 E/Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/137 FF N1/2 E1/2 E1/2 swnw-Beg At Nw Corner.
Boyne, Daniel and Boyne, Tammy to Boyne, Daniel and Boyne, Tammy and Treat, Leola I. and Treat, Andrew R.; STR 29-34-23 E/Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/137 FF N1/2 E1/2 E1/2swnw-Beg At Nw Corner.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl to Kirtley, Horace Ray and Kirtley, Paula Marie; LT 25 Karlin Acres 4th Addition Replat PB9/131.
Vandepol, Dale to Ramsey, Ginger L.; LT 4 Anchor Haven 1st 31+32-32-21 PB3/70. Franks, Mark and Franks, Jeannine to Meadors, Carolyn; STR 5-33-23 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS8/294 AC 2 FF Tract 1-East 209' Of South 416.86' Of West 229' Lying STR 5-33-23 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS9/106 AC 5.59 FF Tract 2-East 583.74' Of South 416.84' Of West 812.7.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, March 30
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 555th, South 147th and East 559th roads.
Tuesday, March 31
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin moved to approve invoices as submitted for payment. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 122nd, East 420th, East 425th, South 150th, South 170th, South 205th, East 353rd, South 223rd, South 225th and East 360th roads. Austin viewed South 156th, South 172nd and East 470th roads.
• Declarations of candidacy were received for the Tuesday, Aug. 4, primaries.
Friday, April 3
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The March 2020 county clerk fee report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson on Wednesday, April 1.
• The March 2020 add-on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis on Wednesday, April 1, and viewed by the commissioners.
• The March 2020 assessment fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon on Wednesday, April 1.
• The March 2020 treasurer’s balance report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison on Wednesday, April 1.
• The March 2020 report of civil/criminal fees was received from sheriff Danny Morrison on Wednesday, April 1.
• The March 2020 circuit court disbursement listing detail report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips on Thursday, April 2.
• The March 2020 recorder of deeds deposits and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter on Thursday, April 2.
• Bids for excavation services for the road and bridge department were received from Allison Farms and Spear Excavating.
• Austin moved to accept both bids. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
• The commission attended a conference call with Polk County Health Center administrator Michelle Morris and Citizens Memorial Hospital CEO Gary Fulbright.
