CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Darrel Dean Weichert III, Willard, born 1974; two counts class D stealing, class D receiving stolen property; summons issued; due in court April 6.
Ricky Lee Fox Sr., Bolivar, born 1962; class D possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court March 25.
Jeremiah David Johnson, Brighton, born 1977; class D first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, class D first-degree property damage, class D second-degree burglary; warrant issued; $45,000 bond.
Sarah Nichol Byrd, Springfield, born 1988; class D possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court March 25.
John Daniel Pipke, Morrisville, born 1975; class E sexual misconduct involving a child under 15; warrant served; $10,000 bond; due in court March 11.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Midland Funding LLC, Kansas City, vs. Brandy L. Coffey, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Coffey for $3,395 plus court costs.
S&B Real Estate Holdings LLC, Bolivar, vs. Brian Hosmann, 219 W. College, Bolivar and Lauren Martin, 219 W. College, Bolivar, and John Doe, 219 W. College, and Jane Doe, 219 W. College; rent and possession; judgment against defendants for $1,937 and 9% annual interest and possession of premises at 219 W. College, Bolivar.
Tiffany L. Taulbee, Bolivar, vs. Jerrad Fliney, Morrisville; personal injury - other; judgment against Fliney for $25,000, defendant to pay $200 per month.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Christopher Michael Head, Fair Play; contract - other; judgment against Head for $2,552 plus court costs.
James Alan Julien, Bolivar, vs. Kenneth J. Zellers, Director of Revenue of the State of Missouri, Jefferson City; miscellaneous associate civil - other; default judgment against Zellers, ownership awarded Julien.
Bank of Sullivan, Sunrise Beach, vs. Allyssa Marie Porter, Halfway; miscellaneous associate civil - other; consent judgment against Porter for $11,650 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Daniel Woollard vs. United States Beef Corp.; personal injury - other; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Tammy Rogers; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Caitlin Roam; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kenneth Nutter; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Matt Clark; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Randy J. Shondel; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Mary J. Hallmark-Neff, Bolivar, vs. Shough Furniture, Bolivar; small claims over $100; tried by court — Associate Circuit Judge Lisa Carter Henderson; judgment against Hallmark-Neff for court costs.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Charles C. Shaw vs. State of Missouri; motn rules.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Eileen K. Barker; suit on account.
DNF Associates LLC vs. Betty L. Stewart; breach of contract.
Aleigha Mayfield vs. Julie Netherton; personal injury - vehicular.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Mark Rodney; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael Gorski; suit on account.
Crissie A. Williamson vs. State of Missouri; motn rules.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kassandra D. Leonard and Christina M. Shull.
Joseph L. Gordon and Dianna M. Wojcik.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Freda Chism and Roger Chism.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Taylor Morgan Atchely, Bolivar; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Lauren Andrea Azan, Sedalia; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Angela Marie Barker, Republic; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Krista Marie Bay, Warrensburg; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Ali Rachelle Beesley, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
John Dee Blankenship, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Samuel Sebastian Boian, Humansville; defective equipment; $78 plus court costs.
Kimberly Louise Boliver, Bolivar; unlawful use of weapon; execution of sentence suspended 365 days jail, two years probation.
Dakota David Bradt, Humansville; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
Frederick William Brooks Jr., Springfield; defective equipment; $148; defective equipment; $107 plus court costs.
Lezlee Ann Brown, Belton; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Mason Anthony Buckles, Lebanon; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; careless and imprudent driving; $250.
Alexander Manuel Burkard, Buffalo; defective equipment; $178 plus court costs.
Sydney Nichole Carr, Washington; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Michael E. Carroll, Springfield; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Terry Steven Chamineak, Buffalo; driving without a valid license; $81 plus court costs.
Terry Steven Chamineak Jr., Buffalo; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Julia Kathryn Chapman, Kansas City; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
John Richard Clemons, Fair Play; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Sandhya Chetty Cooper, Collins; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Ron Dale Creekmore, Brighton; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61 plus court costs.
Travis Eugene Cutbirth, Aldrich; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; $81 plus court costs; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
Courtney Lynn Delong, Urbana; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Alexis Marie Dixon, Greenwood; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
James MIchael Ecklund, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Dallas Donaldray Elkins, Bolivar; defective equipment; $88 plus court costs.
Brantley Eugene Elsberry, Kansas City; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Samantha Jean Embrey, Butler; speeding; $71 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10
Alexandra Nichole Carla Fosberg, Bolivar; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Megan Elizabeth Gray, Springfield; defective equipment; $107 plus court costs.
Kelsey Victoria Harris, Forsyth; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Tyler James Hartman, Springfield; speeding; $100 plus court costs.
Christopher Michael Hon, Creighton; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Christian Sergio Iacob, Willard; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
James Mathew Leroy Mann, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Kenya Monenak Martin, Platte City; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation.
Allison Virgina Sue Massey, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Justin Lee Maxon, Aurora; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Jon T. Miller, Stockton; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
Gina Moreno-Bridges, Conway; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Joshua David Oxenreider, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Steve Hyunmin Park, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Jason Lynn Parsons, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Letreal Javon Peterson, Bolivar; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Levi Jeffrey Richards, Weaubleau; no seat belt; $10.
Andrea Jean Savala, Bolivar; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Rachel Jo Smith, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Thomas Ray Sokolik Jr., Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Hunter Wayne Stafford, Buffalo; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Kayla Elizabeth Stubbs, Weaubleau; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Daniel Frank Summa, Fair Grove; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Marlin Jay Veldkamp, Des Moines, Iowa; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Joshua Joe Webb, Flemington; speeding; $71.
Amanda Gene Wheeler, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $21.
Cory R. Wilson, Kansas City; leaving the scene of an accident; suspended imposition of sentence; one year probation plus court costs; following too close; $21 plus court costs.
Nellie Corin Wilson, Halfway; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Dallas Eugene Clark Jr., 29, Bolivar, and Cassandra Nichole Carver, 29 Bolivar.
Deacon Austin Banner, 20, Bolivar, and Allee Jane Sheppeck, 18, Bolivar.
John Alan Murphree II, 28, Flemington, and Francis Ann Marie Johnston, 21, Flemington.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Feb. 28
• Jacob Miller, 19, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• Raymond Lopez, 28, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
Saturday, Feb. 29
• A 41-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest.
Sunday, March 1
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 64
• A 36-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Park Court for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 480th Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 435th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 128th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to South 21st Road/East 360th Road for a domestic physical.
Monday, March 2
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 68
• Lindsey Giffin, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• John Gooley, 55, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Holli Larose, 33, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
• Jacob Wilson, 23, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
• Mark Wilson, 47, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and violating parole.
• Brianna Hardy-Wilson, 31, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and failure to pay child support.
• Paul Graves, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
• A 60-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of operating a motorcycle without a valid license.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 21st Road for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 470th Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to Rt. T/Mo. 123 for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 215/South 244th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 3000th block of South 47th Road for an animal call.
