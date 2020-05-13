CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Brenda Lee Rush, born 1973, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court June 17.
Jesse A. Schwartz, born 1977, Springfield; class E felony stealing — $750 or more, class E felony fraudulent use of a credit/debit device, class D felony forgery, class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $45,000 bond plus conditions.
Eric Brandon Whitworth, born 1986, Flemington; class D felony domestic assault — second degree; summons issued; due in court July 1.
Tyler S. Dibben, born 1983, Rogersville; class E felony passing bad check; summons issued; due in court June 17.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Saturday, Feb. 22
Debra Kat Bryson, 29, was arrested on a warrant on West Gordon Place.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Property damage was reported in the 200 block of West South Street.
A domestic disturbance resulting in an arrest was reported in the 1800 block of East Division Street.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault on East Division Street.
Shoplifting was reported in the 700 block of East College Street. A 40-year-old woman was later arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on East College Street.
A past theft was reported in the 900 block of East Lindon Street.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of property damage on East Thomas Lane.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near South Springfield Avenue and Jim Sells Drive.
Monday, Feb. 24
John Jones was arrested on a warrant near the 1800 block of South Baron Drive.
A missing person was reported in the 1400 block of West Freeman Street. The person was located.
John Michael Brown, 37, and Clint A. Allison, 35, were arrested on warrants near Lillian Avenue and High Street.
James L. Robertson, 42, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Possible harassment was reported in the 600 block of North Oakland Avenue.
Theft was reported in the 2200 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A runaway juvenile, who was later found, was reported in the 600 block of East Boston Court.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Boston Avenue.
A suicidal person was reported in the 100 block of West Chestnut Street.
Thursday, Feb. 27
A past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A stolen vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of South Orchard Avenue.
A suicidal person was reported in the 1800 block of East Laverne Street.
Fraud and forgery was reported on South Oakland Avenue.
Careless and imprudent driving was reported in the 1000 block of West Broadway Street.
Friday, Feb. 28
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on Mo. 13.
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on South Baron Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 29
A threat was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Sunday, March 1
An overdose was reported in the 300 block of West Madison Street.
A suicidal person was reported in the 1700 block of University Drive. A woman was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation.
Monday, March 2
Shoplifting was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A past burglary was reported in the 900 block of East Lindon Street.
An assault was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Past theft and trespassing were reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Lindsey Rene Giffin, 32, was arrested on a warrant near South Pike Avenue and West Austin Street.
John Michael Gooley, 55, was arrested on a warrant on West Morgan Street.
Nicholas Gregory Scott, 24, was arrested on a warrant on East Jefferson Street.
Paul Andrew Graves, 28, was arrested on a warrant near Lillian Avenue and South Street.
Tuesday, March 3
A stolen vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A gunshot was reported in the 300 block of North Park Avenue.
A non-injury motor vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Rt. D was reported at the Bolivar Police Department.
Domestic assault was reported in the 200 block of West South Street. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
A non-injury motor vehicle crash was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A physical domestic assault was reported in the 800 block of West Locust Street. A man was later taken to CMH for a mental evaluation.
Aaron O. Blazer, 38, was arrested on a warrant on East Aldrich Road and South Springfield Avenue.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud on West South Street.
Wednesday, March 4
No reports provided.
Thursday, March 5
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud near South Pike Avenue and West Maupin Street.
Friday, March 6
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud on West College Street.
Saturday, March 7
Property damage was reported in the 800 block of West Locust Street.
An ex parte violation was reported in the 800 block of West Hughs Street.
Sunday, March 8
A suicidal person was reported in the 400 block of East Broadway Street. A man was later transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
An assault and a suicidal person were reported on North Oakland Avenue. A woman was later transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near Park Avenue and Broadway Street.
Monday, March 9
A non-suspicious death was reported in the 2600 block of South Orchard Avenue.
Found stolen property was reported in the 900 block of West Freeman Street. Officers later served a search warrant and arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.
Brian Lee Rutledge, 43, was arrested on a warrant on West Auburn Street.
Tuesday, March 10
Indecent exposure was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Harlan Lee Harrison, 38, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, May 1
No reports released.
Saturday, May 2
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 31
• A 26-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.
• Cody Miller, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for delivering/producing a controlled substance.
Sunday, May 3
No reports released.
Monday, May 4
No reports released.
Tuesday, May 5
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 35
• A 43-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing, forgery and fraudulent use of a credit card.
• Bobby Suniga Jr., 28, of Humansville was arrested on suspicion of violating parole and resisting arrest.
• Eric Whitworth, 33, of Flemington was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault, violating parole, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, May 6
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 32
• Megan Maggard, 32, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for burglary, driving while revoked/suspended and no vehicle/trailer registration.
• William Storment, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and violating parole.
• Kylie Parsons, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle and violating parole.
Thursday, May 7
No reports released.
Friday, May 8
• Letreal Peterson, 25, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Russell Taylor Jr., 41, of Bolivar was arrested for a court commit.
Saturday, May 9
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 34
• Jamie Fox, 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
• Mark Huff, 49, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of violating parole and false impersonation.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 476th Road for a noise disturbance.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 418th Road for shots heard.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 111th Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 455th Road for property damage.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/West Farm Road 2 for a careless and imprudent driver.
