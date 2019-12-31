Editor's note: This article was updated at 1:19 p.m. with additional information.
A high-speed pursuit through Polk County ended in a pair of arrests Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies arrested two men on outstanding felony warrants.
He said the pursuit started Tuesday morning in the area of Mo. 13 and Mo. 123 near Humansville after someone called in "suspicious suspects in a vehicle near the Barnwood Inn."
When law enforcement approached the vehicle, one man fled on foot and the other drove away in the vehicle.
Deputies followed the other man in the fleeing vehicle down Mo. 123 south to Fair Play, Morrison said. Deputies then deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle, popping all four tires.
As the car turned east toward Bolivar, it became disabled and the man was arrested, Morrison said.
Deputies and a Humansville police officer arrested the other man who fled on foot near Humansville, he said.
