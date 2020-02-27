Bolivar R-1 Schools confirmed Thursday morning a district employee has been arrested.
Via a statement, the district said the employee is “accused of inappropriate communication with a student.”
According to court records, no Polk County charges have been filed yet. The BH-FP does not typically name the accused prior to formal charges.
In the meantime, the district said, it is “fully cooperating with authorities in this pending investigation.”
The employee has been placed on administrative leave, the district added.
According to R-1 spokesperson Brad Sterling, that measure means the employee has “no access to R-1 Schools.” The employee’s technology accounts “have been suspended,” and the employee is “not allowed on the premises,” he added.
“We take seriously the safety and security of our students,” the district said in its statement.
This is a developing breaking news story. Additional information will be published once it is available and vetted.
