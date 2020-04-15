All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Members of the Bolivar R-1 school board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16, in the district administration building for a regular session.
According to the board’s tentative agenda, it will consider plans for 2020 graduation, which may have changed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A closed session is scheduled before the open meeting to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records, performance rating or records pertaining to employees and records which are protected from disclosure by law.
District spokesperson Brad Sterling told the BH-FP the district plans to livestream the meeting and will post details about the stream beforehand.
A video of the meeting, along with minutes, will also be posted on the district website afterward, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.