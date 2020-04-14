While traditional screening is not taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic, families of Halfway R-3 incoming kindergartners are asked to make contact via telephone.
Families should call Mrs. Stephanie at 445-2215, ext. 1. When leaving a message, callers should include the child's name and date of birth, as well as a parent name and phone number.
