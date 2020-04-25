R-6 student killed in wreck

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Days after a fatal dirt bike wreck on the campus of Pleasant Hope Elementary school claimed his life, friends and family of 15-year-old Luke Baldwin gathered to reminisce and to honor his memory.
According to Polk County Coroner Melissa Britton, Baldwin wrecked while riding his dirt bike at the elementary school at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.
Classmates of Baldwin met Thursday, April 23, where the wreck occurred, laying hats, ribbons and flowers at a makeshift memorial in honor of their friend.
Amid hugs with classmates at the memorial, Pleasant Hope student Cole Davis described Baldwin as fun-loving and friendly.
“Every time with him was a great time,” Davis recalled.
According to his obituary posted on Greenlawn Funeral Home’s website, Baldwin was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping. He liked baseball and was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs football team.
Baldwin participated in the Future Farmers of America and “was known for reaching out to others whom he thought needed attention,” his obituary stated.
Davis said the last time he and many of his classmates saw Baldwin was in March at school, before in-person instruction was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That makes it really hard because we never even got to say goodbye,” he said.
Nearby, friends also gathered at the high school parking lot to write messages on a remembrance banner addressed to Baldwin and his family.
A message from the school district said counselors were available on site to talk with students.
R-6 superintendent Kelly Lowe said the district’s thoughts are with those close to Baldwin.
“We are just heartbroken for his family and friends," Lowe told the BH-FP.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Baldwin had been riding eastbound on the elementary school campus when his dirt bike struck a curb and then a tree.
He was wearing a helmet, the report stated. Britton told the BH-FP Baldwin’s bike also had a headlight.
She said the wreck was discovered by someone mowing on school property later that morning. Baldwin was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner at around 10 a.m.
His 2001 Kawasaki KX85 dirt bike was towed from the scene by J and E Towing.
According to the report, this is MSHP Troop D’s third fatality this month and 28th this year.
The wreck was investigated by trooper Cpl. S.W. Long. He was assisted by trooper Msgt. K.L. Mills.
According to his obituary, a memorial visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North in Springfield. No services or burial are planned at this time.
A GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family has been set up online under the name “Accident.” Find a link to the page on the BH-FP website. As of Thursday evening, family and friends had raised $2,869.
