Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland will kick off its season with its first weekly championship series program of the year Saturday, May 16.
According to a Lucas Oil news release, the track’s May 16, 23 and 30, weekly programs will be limited to 30 pre-registrations in each division to ensure social distancing in the pit area.
Six feet of social distancing will be required for spectators through the month of May, though families may sit together in the grandstand, the release stated.
Masks are not mandatory but are recommended, and the speedway will offer disposable masks at the gate while supplies last. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the facility, and restrooms will be sanitized frequently throughout the racing program, the release added.
Dirt series racing, held Wednesday, May 13, will be broadcast live at LucasOilRacing.tv and on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Facebook page.
