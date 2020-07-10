Randy R. Urich, 59, Morrisville, went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born Aug. 1, 1960, in Poplar Bluff to Harold Ray and Margaret “Margie” Hefner Urich, who preceded him in death.
He was united in marriage to Karen Brown on June 7, 1980, and to this union three children were born.
"Randy Ray" started his career as a radio DJ at KWOC in his hometown of Poplar Bluff. Later moving to Wichita, Kansas, Randy became a prominent radio personality and salesman with KFDI.
The call of ministry led Randy and Karen to Morrisville Assembly of God in 1999, where they served as senior pastors for over 20 years. Pastor Randy impacted many lives in pursuit of his calling to reach “One More” for Christ.
Randy is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen, of the home; his three children, Brandon Urich and wife Stephanie Mitchell of Springfield, Bryant Urich and wife Brooke Miller of Nashville, Tennessee, and Brittany Hovey and husband Austin of Bolivar; three grandchildren, Emma, Lila and Kaleb; one sister, Sharon K. White and husband Larry of Katy, Texas; a niece, Camillia Adkinson of Kansas; a nephew, Nathan Parris of Texas; as well as his MAG church family and many friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at High Street Baptist Church, Springfield. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Springfield.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Morrisville Assembly of God Church building fund, at morrisvilleassembly.org. Pastor Urich’s vision was for the church to be debt-free by the end of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.